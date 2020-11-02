President Trump Not Accepting Election Results
President-Elect Joe Biden will meet with advisors while President Donald Trump is still not accepting election results.
Facebook extends ban on U.S. political adsFacebook expects that its post-election ban on political ads will last another month, according to an email the social media company sent to advertisers on Wednesday. Fred Katayama reports.
Late Night On Trump TantrumThese late night comedians couldn’t help but mock President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept the election results.
'Trump would be the front runner in 2024'Donald Trump's ex-press secretary Sean Spicer says that the President has the right to wait until the election is certified.