Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Asks For $1 Million Election Fraud Reward Payable In Sheetz Gift Cards From Texas Lt. Governor
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Asks For $1 Million Election Fraud Reward Payable In Sheetz Gift Cards From Texas Lt. Governor
As ballots across the country continue to be counted, Texas Lt.
Gov.
Dan Patrick said he's offering a $1 million reward for evidence of voter fraud.
Pennsylvania Lt.
Gov.
John Fetterman took up the Texas lieutenant governor's offer on Twitter.
Katie Johsnton reports.