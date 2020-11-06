Global  
 

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Asks For $1 Million Election Fraud Reward Payable In Sheetz Gift Cards From Texas Lt. Governor

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:38s - Published
As ballots across the country continue to be counted, Texas Lt.

Gov.

Dan Patrick said he's offering a $1 million reward for evidence of voter fraud.

Pennsylvania Lt.

Gov.

John Fetterman took up the Texas lieutenant governor's offer on Twitter.

Katie Johsnton reports.


