I have not lost, have just not won a seat: Imarti Devi

Madhya Pradesh by-polls elections are underway on Nov 03. BJP candidate for Dabra constituency, Imarti Devi visited temple before casting her vote. She cast her vote today at the polling booth number 219. Voting is being held held on 28 Assembly seats of the state.
Celebrations at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in the national capital is underway following the victory of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar elections 2020. BJP president JP Nadda arrived at party headquarter on November 11 to take part in the event. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also arrived at party headquarter to take part in the event organised for celebrating the victory of NDA in Bihar elections. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari also arrived at BJP headquarters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the party workers shortly.
Following the triumph of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar elections 2020, party workers are celebrating the victory at BJP headquarters in Delhi on November 11. NDA won 122 seats in the 243-member house. BJP workers played 'dhols' and danced to celebrate the victory. BJP president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and other ministers are likely to attend the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the party workers shortly.
Congress leader Kamal Nath took a sharp jibe at BJP ahead of MP bypolls. The former MP CM said that their leaders may be salable but voters of MP aren't. "This government was made with buying and selling. But I know that people of MP will give them a befitting reply. They don't know that their leaders may be salable but MP voters aren't," he said. On Friday, Election Commission revoked the star campaigner status of Kamal Nath over repeated violations of the Model Code of Conduct. Recently, Kamal Nath referred to BJP's Imarti Devi as an 'item' in a poll rally, sparking a row. Imarti Devi is contesting the byelections on BJP ticket from Dabra. Bypolls to 28 seats in MP is scheduled to take place on November 3. The byelection results are slated to be declared on November 10.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:50Published
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a fresh attack on Congress leader Kamal Nath. This comes after Kamal Nath issued a clarification over his 'item' remark. The Madhya Pradesh CM was addressing an election rally ahead of by-polls. "What has happened to you Kamal Nath? You are 74-year-old. I can't repeat what you said about BJP's Imarti Devi. When we objected, he shamelessly called everyone an 'item," he said. Kamal Nath has been under fire over his 'item' jibe at Imarti Devi. The former CM stated that he had not said anything disrespectful against Devi. Kamal Nath claimed that the 'item' word could be used in different contexts. ECI has also sought a report from MP Chief Electoral Officer over the matter. In run-up to MP legislative assembly by-polls, Kamal Nath referred to Devi as 'item'. Kamal Nath was addressing a campaign rally in Dabra for Congress candidate Suresh Raje. Imarti Devi is also contesting the by-polls on a BJP ticket from Dabra.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:41Published
BJP leader Uma Bharti said that Madhya Pradesh has the potential of becoming model number one of AatmaNirbhar Bharat. She said that MP is less populated and has forest, water reserves and that is why it has the potential of becoming first model of AatmaNirbhar Bharat.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that his thought process is clear, he has chosen the path of public service and not of politics. Scindia asserted, he is not..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:46Published