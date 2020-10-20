Global  
 

I have not lost, have just not won a seat: Imarti Devi

BJP leader Imarti Devi got a setback after she lost Dabra assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh by-polls to Congress' Suresh Raje.

On the by-poll results, Imarti Devi said, "I have not lost, I have just not won a seat.

The BJP is still going strong and I'm happy that Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji will now be able to complete his remaining term unfettered, with an absolute majority."


