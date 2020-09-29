Amid Coronavirus Surge, UPMC Says It's Prepared
UPMC says it is ready to deal with the rising number of coronavirus cases in all the areas it covers.
Reporter Update: UPMC Panel Discusses Coronavirus Vaccine HesitancyKDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra has more on a UPMC panel focusing on hesitancy about a potential coronavirus vaccine.
UPMC Doctor Talks About President Donald Trump's Positive Coronavirus Treat, Move To HospitalDr. Don Yealy, the chair of emergency medicine at UPMC, joins KDKA's Ken Rice.
UPMC Doctors Talk Coronavirus In School-Aged ChildrenIt seems like every week that we’re hearing about coronavirus cases among students and teachers in various school districts. KDKA's Amy Wadas has more on UPMC's reaction.