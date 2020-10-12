Facebook extends ban on U.S. political ads

Facebook expects that its post-election ban on political ads will last another month, according to an email the social media company sent to advertisers on Wednesday.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Facebook American online social networking service Barnier: Brexit trade negotiations is ongoing process



The EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier has described Brexit negotiations as an "ongoing process" when asked how the talks were faring. He is currently in London to "reouble efforts" in reaching a post-Brexit rade agreement between the UK and EU. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 00:56 Published on January 1, 1970 Claudia Webbe arrives as court on harassment charge



Labour's Claudia Webbe arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court after being charged with harassing a woman. The MP for Leicester East has insisted she is innocent after the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said she was accused of carrying out the offence between September 2018 and April 26 this year. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 00:30 Published on January 1, 1970

Fred Katayama Tech stocks drag down Nasdaq



The Nasdaq closed lower on Tuesday as investors sold off technology stocks that benefited from virus lockdowns and favored the sectors that suffered most during the pandemic on optimism that a COVID-19 vaccine would turn around the economy. Fred Katayama reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:26 Published on January 1, 1970 Vans owner buys Supreme for $2.1 bln



VF Corp said on Monday it would pay $2.1 billion to buy streetwear apparel company Supreme, adding another popular brand to the Vans shoe maker's roster. Fred Katayama reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:05 Published on January 1, 1970