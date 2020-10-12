Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook extends ban on U.S. political ads

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Facebook extends ban on U.S. political ads

Facebook extends ban on U.S. political ads

Facebook expects that its post-election ban on political ads will last another month, according to an email the social media company sent to advertisers on Wednesday.

Fred Katayama reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Barnier: Brexit trade negotiations is ongoing process [Video]

Barnier: Brexit trade negotiations is ongoing process

The EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier has described Brexit negotiations as an "ongoing process" when asked how the talks were faring. He is currently in London to "reouble efforts" in reaching a post-Brexit rade agreement between the UK and EU. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56Published
Claudia Webbe arrives as court on harassment charge [Video]

Claudia Webbe arrives as court on harassment charge

Labour's Claudia Webbe arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court after being charged with harassing a woman. The MP for Leicester East has insisted she is innocent after the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said she was accused of carrying out the offence between September 2018 and April 26 this year. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:30Published

Fred Katayama

Tech stocks drag down Nasdaq [Video]

Tech stocks drag down Nasdaq

The Nasdaq closed lower on Tuesday as investors sold off technology stocks that benefited from virus lockdowns and favored the sectors that suffered most during the pandemic on optimism that a COVID-19 vaccine would turn around the economy. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:26Published
Vans owner buys Supreme for $2.1 bln [Video]

Vans owner buys Supreme for $2.1 bln

VF Corp said on Monday it would pay $2.1 billion to buy streetwear apparel company Supreme, adding another popular brand to the Vans shoe maker's roster. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Facebook Extends Ban on US Political Ads for Another Month

As election misinformation continued to rage online, Facebook Inc said on Wednesday its post-election...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •engadget


The Republican Party pumped millions into Facebook ads aimed at voter turnout in key battleground states in the week before the election

Republicans poured millions of dollars into political ads in the week leading up to the November 3...
Business Insider - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Facebook's Political Ad Policy Breakdown [Video]

Facebook's Political Ad Policy Breakdown

Digital political ads , while not the primary source for campaigns, are growing in popularity. Cheddar's Michelle Castillo takes a look at how Facebook's political ad policies are being implemented.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 05:47Published
False information gets past security measures on social media [Video]

False information gets past security measures on social media

Social media users post political memes with fake content despite Facebook's measures to stop it.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:25Published
Facebook and Google: No Political Ads After November 3rd [Video]

Facebook and Google: No Political Ads After November 3rd

Facebook and Google have both announced plans to temporarily pause political ads when the polls close on November 3rd. Veuer’s TC Newman explains why.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:38Published