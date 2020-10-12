Facebook extends ban on U.S. political ads

The EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier has described Brexit negotiations as an "ongoing process" when asked how the talks were faring.
He is currently in London to "reouble efforts" in reaching a post-Brexit rade agreement between the UK and EU.
Labour's Claudia Webbe arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court after being charged with harassing a woman.
The MP for Leicester East has insisted she is innocent after the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said she was accused of carrying out the offence between September 2018 and April 26 this year.
The Nasdaq closed lower on Tuesday as investors sold off technology stocks that benefited from virus lockdowns and favored the sectors that suffered most during the pandemic on optimism that a COVID-19 vaccine would turn around the economy. Fred Katayama reports.