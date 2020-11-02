Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Majority of Hong Kong's opposition politicians resign

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:38s - Published
Majority of Hong Kong's opposition politicians resign

Majority of Hong Kong's opposition politicians resign

They quit en masse after Beijing passed a resolution disqualifying four of their fellow legislators.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Taliban urges Biden to withdraw U.S. troops; Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers resign

 The Taliban is calling on President-elect Joe Biden to stick with a February agreement to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's..
CBS News
Hong Kong lawmakers resign en masse over China meddling [Video]

Hong Kong lawmakers resign en masse over China meddling

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:45Published

15 Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Lawmakers Quit After Colleagues Expelled

 Hours after four Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers were expelled from the city's legislature, 15 of their colleagues followed through on a pledge and resigned en..
WorldNews
Hong Kong legislators resign en masse as Beijing tightens grip [Video]

Hong Kong legislators resign en masse as Beijing tightens grip

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:54Published

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

Hong Kong: More than a dozen legislators resign in protest [Video]

Hong Kong: More than a dozen legislators resign in protest

Resignations were over the disqualification of four opposition politicians after China's legislature passed a patriotism resolution - allowing the removal of legislators who challenge Beijing's rule.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:20Published
Hong Kong's opposition lawmakers resign en masse [Video]

Hong Kong's opposition lawmakers resign en masse

Hong Kong's pro-democracy opposition lawmakers will resign in protest against the dismissal of four of their colleagues from the city assembly, after Beijing gave local authorities new powers to further curb dissent. Lauren Anthony reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:18Published

Alibaba leads chinese internet selloff nearing $290 Billion

 Chinese technology giants from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to Tencent Holdings Ltd shed almost $290 billion of market value over two days of frantic selling, as..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Hong Kong opposition politicians to quit en masse after four disqualified

Hong Kong opposition politicians to quit en masse after four disqualified Pro-democracy politicians in Hong Kong say they are resigning en masse after four of them were...
Sky News - Published Also reported by •Terra Daily


Latest Beijing Resolution Cracks Down On Hong Kong Legislators

China passed a resolution enabling Beijing to disqualify opposition politicians in Hong Kong. Four...
NPR - Published

Hong Kong democrats slam 'absurd' arrest of opposition activists

Hong Kong opposition politicians condemned the arrest of seven prominent activists on charges related...
SBS - Published