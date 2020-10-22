Global  
 

Moments of silence in France and UK commemorate 102 years since end of World War I

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Moments of silence in France and UK commemorate 102 years since end of World War I

Moments of silence in France and UK commemorate 102 years since end of World War I

Armistice Day commemorates the November 11, 1918 armistice that ended World War I.View on euronews


Armistice Day Commemoration on 11 November of the armistice signed between the Allies of World War I and Germany in 1918

The history of Armistice Day in France [Video]

The history of Armistice Day in France

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 06:21Published
UK pays silent tribute to war dead on Armistice Day [Video]

UK pays silent tribute to war dead on Armistice Day

The nation has paid silent tribute to those who lost their lives in conflicton a coronavirus-hit Armistice Day.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:06Published

Several injured after explosion at Armistice Day ceremony in Jeddah

 French officials say a number of countries had representatives at ceremony in the Saudi city French officials say multiple people were wounded when an explosive..
WorldNews

World War I 1914–1918 global war starting in Europe

Saudi Arabia: 4 wounded in bomb blast at WWI memorial in Jeddah [Video]

Saudi Arabia: 4 wounded in bomb blast at WWI memorial in Jeddah

Attack occurred at a World War I commemoration ceremony attended by European diplomats.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:13Published
Maurice Genevoix: French writer documented horrors of WWI frontline [Video]

Maurice Genevoix: French writer documented horrors of WWI frontline

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:29Published

Today in History for November 11th

 Highlights of this day in history: An armistice ends the fighting in World War I; Pilgrims sign Mayflower Compact; Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat dies; Author..
USATODAY.com
Royal Family Honour War Dead at Cenotaph Ceremony [Video]

Royal Family Honour War Dead at Cenotaph Ceremony

The Royal Family have attended a service at the Cenotaph to commemorate the end of World War I in 1918 and all who have died in armed conflict since. Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne each laid a wreath at the war memorial while the Queen watched on with the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Cornwall on the balcony of the Foreign Office. #WeWillRememberThem #Queen #RoyalFamily Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:59Published

