Moments of silence in France and UK commemorate 102 years since end of World War I

Royal Family Honour War Dead at Cenotaph Ceremony The Royal Family have attended a service at the Cenotaph to commemorate the end of World War I in 1918 and all who have died in armed conflict since. Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne each laid a wreath at the war memorial while the Queen watched on with the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Cornwall on the balcony of the Foreign Office.

Saudi Arabia: 4 wounded in bomb blast at WWI memorial in Jeddah Attack occurred at a World War I commemoration ceremony attended by European diplomats.

UK pays silent tribute to war dead on Armistice Day The nation has paid silent tribute to those who lost their lives in conflicton a coronavirus-hit Armistice Day.

Commemoration on 11 November of the armistice signed between the Allies of World War I and Germany in 1918

