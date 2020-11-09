Global  
 

Watch: Arnab Goswami released from Mumbai's Taloja Jail, chants 'Vande Mataram'

Watch: Arnab Goswami released from Mumbai's Taloja Jail, chants 'Vande Mataram'

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was released on interim bail on November 11 from Mumbai's Taloja Jail following Supreme Court's order.

While he was travelling back from jail, he came out of his car roof and chanted 'Vande Mataram.'

SC ordered the release of Arnab Goswami and other co-accused in an abetment to suicide case.

Goswami was asked to pay a bond of Rs 50,000.


