'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas only secret of winning Bihar polls: PM Modi

Celebrations at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in the national capital are underway following the victory of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar elections 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at BJP headquarters to take part in the event.

PM Modi showed victory sign and waves at the BJP workers who have gathered at party headquarters to take part in the celebrations.

Addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "The way we have fought this pandemic from Janata Curfew till today has been reflected in these election results.

Every life saved from COVID-19 is a success story for India." "The secret to winning Bihar elections is 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas'.

It is a victory of the development works in Bihar," PM added.


