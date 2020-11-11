Global  
 

Eagle Scout Dedicates Flag Pole Project to Area Veterans

Video Credit: WEVV - Published
Eagle Scout Dedicates Flag Pole Project to Area Veterans
An eagle scout in Evansville is dedicating his scout project to local veterans.

For your service... we begin today---with an eagle scout in evansville who is dedicating his scout project to local veterans.... conner day has been working on installing a flag-pole at friedman park in newburgh...... with the work finished---there will be an inaugural flag raising in honor of veterans day..... the event this morning started with a few short speeches -- followed by the raising---and a three volley salute from the newburgh american




