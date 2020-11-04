Lyft Is Set To Leap 33%

Lyft has been struggling in 2020.

It third-quarter figures weren't thrilling.

But, there is good news.

On Wednesday, Wedbush said earnings guidance and vaccine hopes stand to push the stock to pre-pandemic highs.

Analyst Dan Ives lifted his price target for Lyft shares to $48 from $37 in a note to clients, a 33% upside from Tuesday's close.

On Tuesday, Lyft executives said they expect the company to be profitable by the fourth quarter of 2021.

Business Insider said the optimistic guidance should fuel a rebound in rides and a strong stock rally.