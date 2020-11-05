What we know about the mink coronavirus strain
What is the mink coronavirus strain and what implications does it have for potential vaccines?
Rosanna Philpott talks through what we know so far.
Denmark to Kill 15 Million Mink to Contain the Spread of Mutated COVID-19 StrainAccording to CNN, Denmark is planning to kill its entire mink population in order to contain a new strain of COVID-19.
Over 200 found with mink-related COVID mutationParts of Denmark will face new, tougher lockdown measures after health authorities discovered a mutated coronavirus strain in minks and people in the north of the country. Maha Albadrawi reports.
Denmark To Cull Nation's Mink Population After Finding CoronavirusDenmark is taking steps necessary to contain the spread of coronavirus outbreaks on mink farms.
The aggressive action is designed to end the virus that has developed in the nations' mink farms and is..