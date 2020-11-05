Global  
 

What we know about the mink coronavirus strain

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:15s
What is the mink coronavirus strain and what implications does it have for potential vaccines?

Rosanna Philpott talks through what we know so far.


Coronavirus: Hauliers included in Denmark restrictions

Rules for travel from Denmark were tightened after a coronavirus strain spread from mink to humans.
BBC News

Coronavirus: Six countries report Covid-19 in farmed mink as experts warn vaccines may not work on new strain

Coronavirus: Six countries report Covid-19 in farmed mink as experts warn vaccines may not work on new strain New coronavirus cases linked to mink farms have been discovered in six countries including Italy, the...
New Zealand Herald


Denmark, overwhelmed by millions of mink it plans to kill to prevent a new strain of coronavirus, is turning to incinerators and chemical-drenched mass graves

Demark is culling all of its mink, and the unprecedented need for disposal methods means some will be...
Business Insider


Denmark to Kill 15 Million Mink to Contain the Spread of Mutated COVID-19 Strain [Video]

Denmark to Kill 15 Million Mink to Contain the Spread of Mutated COVID-19 Strain

According to CNN, Denmark is planning to kill its entire mink population in order to contain a new strain of COVID-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:14
Over 200 found with mink-related COVID mutation [Video]

Over 200 found with mink-related COVID mutation

Parts of Denmark will face new, tougher lockdown measures after health authorities discovered a mutated coronavirus strain in minks and people in the north of the country. Maha Albadrawi reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18
Denmark To Cull Nation's Mink Population After Finding Coronavirus [Video]

Denmark To Cull Nation's Mink Population After Finding Coronavirus

Denmark is taking steps necessary to contain the spread of coronavirus outbreaks on mink farms. The aggressive action is designed to end the virus that has developed in the nations' mink farms and is..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33