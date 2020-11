Oklahoma police release full timeline in crime spree that left two murdered, suspect killed by officers



Oklahoma City police say Brandon Milburn, 37, shot and killed his girlfriend Shatica Hixon, 23, and 34-year-old Stephen Huskey. Milburn was later shot dead by police. Credit: KFOR Duration: 02:23 Published 3 days ago

Police Believe Cody Giron Responsible For 3 Bank Robberies In Last Two Weeks



Police from two metro area departments and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public’s help in locating 22-year-old Cody Giron, the man they believe has robbed three banks since.. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:25 Published 6 days ago