Trump's First Formal Public Appearance Since Losing Election

President Trump has made his first formal public appearance since losing the election.

He marked Veterans Day by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The president has not spoken to the media in person since last Thursday.

While foreign leaders around the world have been congratulating president-elect Biden, other “political strongmen” around the world have yet to comment on the imminent change of regime at the White House.

