Trump's First Formal Public Appearance Since Losing Election

The president has not spoken to the media in person since last Thursday.
While foreign leaders around the world have been congratulating president-elect Biden, other “political strongmen” around the world have yet to comment on the imminent change of regime at the White House.
Asserting that Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) has been suffering for the past 73 years under Pakistan colonialism, human rights activist Amjad Ayub Mirza has urged the US President-elect Joe Biden to "heal" the "wounded people and divide people" of PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). While talking about his problems as a representative of Gilgit-Baltistan, he said that given the US President-elect position, Biden is best suited to intervene in their matter and help resolve the issues. This video message came a day after Mirza wrote to Biden on Monday urging him to "forcefully ask" Islamabad to withdraw its troops and non-state actors from the region. In a letter to Biden, Mirza had said that Pakistan has turned the PoK into a training ground dotted with camps where young people and aliens (foreign nationals) are trained to become terrorists, who are then frequently infiltrated across the border into Indian union territory of Kashmir to cause havoc. Mirza has requested Biden to grant him an audience at the White House so that he can present the case of illegal occupation by Pakistan in person.
The BBC has promised to hold an independent investigation into how Martin Bashir obtained his famous Panorama interview with Princess Diana in 1995. Report by Fullerg.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak visited a Tesco distribution centre that has been working around the clock to keep shelves stocked and deliver food throughout the Covid pandemic. Report by Alibhaiz.
Labour leader Keir Starmer has described the UK's Covid death toll, having today passed 50,000, as a "grim milestone".
He added the government owed it to grieving families to tackle the virus efficiently, and head towards a vaccine. Report by Alibhaiz.
President Trump is expected to make his first public appearance Wednesday since the election was called for Joe Biden. Trump remains strong in his refusal to concede, but Biden says his transition will..
President-elect Biden forged ahead Monday with the presidential transition, unveiling a task force for fighting the pandemic and laying the groundwork for a flurry of first-day executive actions. The..