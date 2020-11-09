BBC to hold investigation into Diana interview

President Trump has made his first formal public appearance since losing the election.
He marked Veterans Day by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The president has not spoken to the media in person since last Thursday.
While foreign leaders around the world have been congratulating president-elect Biden, other “political strongmen” around the world have yet to comment on the imminent change of regime at the White House.
#Trump #Biden #Pompeo Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak visited a Tesco distribution centre that has been working around the clock to keep shelves stocked and deliver food throughout the Covid pandemic. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour leader Keir Starmer has described the UK's Covid death toll, having today passed 50,000, as a "grim milestone".
He added the government owed it to grieving families to tackle the virus efficiently, and head towards a vaccine. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn