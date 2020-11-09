Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BBC to hold investigation into Diana interview

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:03s - Published
BBC to hold investigation into Diana interview

BBC to hold investigation into Diana interview

The BBC has promised to hold an independent investigation into how Martin Bashir obtained his famous Panorama interview with Princess Diana in 1995.

Report by Fullerg.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Diana, Princess of Wales Diana, Princess of Wales Princess of Wales

Emma Corrin on pressures of playing Princess Diana in The Crown [Video]

Emma Corrin on pressures of playing Princess Diana in The Crown

Emma Corrin discusses the various pressures she faced when playing the role ofDiana, Princess of Wales, in the upcoming new series of The Crown on Netflix.The season will air on November 15.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

BBC investigating claim that reporter coerced Princess Diana into 1995 bombshell interview

 The BBC is investigating allegations that Martin Bashir, the reporter who ran Princess Diana's 1995 bombshell interview, coerced her into speaking.
USATODAY.com
Emma Corrin insisted 'The Crown' included graphic Princess Diana bulimia scenes [Video]

Emma Corrin insisted 'The Crown' included graphic Princess Diana bulimia scenes

Actress Emma Corrin asked The Crown scriptwriters to add in graphic bulimia scenes to depict Princess Diana's battle with the eating disorder.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Martin Bashir Martin Bashir British journalist


Panorama (British TV programme) Panorama (British TV programme) BBC Television current affairs documentary programme


Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Trump's First Formal Public Appearance Since Losing Election [Video]

Trump's First Formal Public Appearance Since Losing Election

President Trump has made his first formal public appearance since losing the election. He marked Veterans Day by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The president has not spoken to the media in person since last Thursday. While foreign leaders around the world have been congratulating president-elect Biden, other “political strongmen” around the world have yet to comment on the imminent change of regime at the White House. #Trump #Biden #Pompeo Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:21Published

Facebook extends political ad ban another month as Trump refuses to concede

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Facebook on Wednesday announced an extension on its political advertising ban for at least another month,..
The Verge
PM and Chancellor visit Tesco distribution centre [Video]

PM and Chancellor visit Tesco distribution centre

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak visited a Tesco distribution centre that has been working around the clock to keep shelves stocked and deliver food throughout the Covid pandemic. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:30Published
Starmer: We owe it to grieving families to tackle Covid [Video]

Starmer: We owe it to grieving families to tackle Covid

Labour leader Keir Starmer has described the UK's Covid death toll, having today passed 50,000, as a "grim milestone". He added the government owed it to grieving families to tackle the virus efficiently, and head towards a vaccine. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:45Published

Related news from verified sources

BBC promises investigation into Earl Spencer Diana interview claims

Princess Diana's brother says he was deceived by Panorama's Martin Bashir ahead of a 1995 interview.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald


‘Very Dark Cloud Hanging Over’ BBC As It Launches Investigation Into Interview With Princess Diana

'were involved in hushing up the scandal'
Daily Caller - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald


BBC taking Diana Panorama interview allegations ‘very seriously’

BBC taking Diana Panorama interview allegations ‘very seriously’ The BBC has said it will hold an independent investigation into the earl’s allegations
Wales Online - Published


Related videos from verified sources

BBC chief: We are taking Diana Panorama interview allegations ‘very seriously’ [Video]

BBC chief: We are taking Diana Panorama interview allegations ‘very seriously’

The BBC is taking the allegations surrounding Panorama’s interview with Diana,Princess of Wales, in 1995 “very seriously”, its director-general Tim Daviehas said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published