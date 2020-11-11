Prominent Republicans Who Have Broken With Trump to Congratulate Biden
Prominent Republicans Who Have Broken With Trump to Congratulate Biden
Prominent Republicans Who Have Broken With Trump to Congratulate Biden .
Amid Trump's refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden, .
A number of Republican senators, representatives, governors and more have congratulated the Democratic victor.
These are some of the most prominent ones.
Senator Mitt Romney .
Ann and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
, Senator Mitt Romney, via statement.
Senator Susan Collins.
First, I would offer my congratulations to President-elect Biden on his apparent victory — he loves this country, and I wish him every success, Senator Susan Collins, via statement.
Cindy McCain.
Its time to move beyond politics and toward building a stronger America.
I know Joe will unify the country toward a better future, Cindy McCain, via statement.
Former President George W.
Bush.
I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country, Former President George W.
Bush, via statement.
I offered him the same thing I offered Presidents Trump and Obama: my prayers for his success, and my pledge to help in any way I can, Former President George W.
Bush, via statement