Lyft To Challenge Uber Eats
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Lyft is developing a delivery service to directly take on Uber Eats.
The company announced the news during a Tuesday call with investors.
The delivery service is still in its "very early stages." Lyft's service won't be a consumer-facing platform like Uber's business.
Uber's growing delivery division has been a bonus to the company's business during the pandemic.
Rides remain at a fraction of normal levels.