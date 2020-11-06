Lyft To Challenge Uber Eats

Lyft is developing a delivery service to directly take on Uber Eats.

The company announced the news during a Tuesday call with investors.

The delivery service is still in its "very early stages." Lyft's service won't be a consumer-facing platform like Uber's business.

Uber's growing delivery division has been a bonus to the company's business during the pandemic.

Rides remain at a fraction of normal levels.