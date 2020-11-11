Global  
 

VETERANS DAY 2020 | 13 Action News, community partners hand out veterans care packages

VETERANS DAY 2020 | 13 Action News, community partners hand out veterans care packages

Without those who put their lives on the line for our country, we would not have our freedom.

Today 13 Action News is not just saying happy Veterans Day, we are also making sure our heroes know what they mean to us!

13 Action News Anchor Kalyna Astrinos joins us in Midday from a socially-distanced caravan as our team for some very special deliveries.


