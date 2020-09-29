Is the new Microsoft Xbox Series X defective?

The Rock Teams Up With Microsoft To Bring New Xbox Series X To CHLA Patients Patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles will soon be getting custom Xbox Series X consoles courtesy of entertainer and athlete Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

