Is the new Microsoft Xbox Series X defective?

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Review: Microsoft’s Xbox Series X is ahead of its time

Arriving seven years after the Xbox One first launched, the new Microsoft Xbox Series X console lands...
TechCrunch - Published Also reported by •ExtremeTech


The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are a triumph for brands, not games

Our writers look at the launch of Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Sony's PlayStation 5, powerful new...
Upworthy - Published

Microsoft prepares to launch Xbox Series X video game console, but Sony’s PlayStation 5 follows close behind

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) is readying for the official launch of its new Xbox Series X video game...
Proactive Investors - Published


The Rock Teams Up With Microsoft To Bring New Xbox Series X To CHLA Patients [Video]

The Rock Teams Up With Microsoft To Bring New Xbox Series X To CHLA Patients

Patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles will soon be getting custom Xbox Series X consoles courtesy of entertainer and athlete Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:15Published
Microsoft buys Bethesda, preorders for Xbox Series X gone wrong, Among Us 2 cancelled - Weekly Gaming Roundup 25 Sep 2020 [Video]

Microsoft buys Bethesda, preorders for Xbox Series X gone wrong, Among Us 2 cancelled - Weekly Gaming Roundup 25 Sep 2020

This week, we talk about: - Microsoft purchasing Bethesda for $7.5 Billion dollars - People accidentally "preordered" the Xbox One X instead of the new Xbox Series X - Among Us 2 being cancelled - Bots..

Credit: YTV SG     Duration: 06:47Published