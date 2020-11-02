Global  
 

Mississippi Department of Health reports 1,256 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,256 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths including one in Harrison County.

- the statewide total stands at - 129 thousand - 394 confirmed- - - - cases and 3 thousand- 497 - deaths.

- hancock county now has 1,003- cases and 33 deaths.- harrison county is now at 6,224- total cases and 98 deaths.- - - - jackson county has 5,528 cases,- and 103 deaths.

- stone county has 580 cases and- 14 deaths.- george county has 1,117 cases - - - - and 21 deaths.

Pearl river- county has 1,277 total cases an- 64 deaths.-




