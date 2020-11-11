Huge Black Bear Greets Human at the Door

Occurred on November 7, 2020 / USAInfo from Licensor: "I was dozing on the couch around 11pm, when I thought I heard my boyfriend coming in, but when I arose to see, I was in for a huge surprise.

The scary thing is my door wasn’t locked until right before I started recording this video.

It was amazing that once the bear seen me through the door, he knew he was in the wrong place at the wrong time, he didn’t scurry, but calmly made his way off my porch."