Famed Pianist Can Play Again With Bionic Gloves
João Carlos Martins has not been able to play piano with all ten fingers for years — but a pair of bionic gloves is finally giving him hope.
Bionic Gloves Help 80-Year-Old Pianist Play AgainThese bionic gloves could breathe new life into injured musician’s musical careers. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
‘Bionic gloves’ bring back Bach for injured pianist80-year-old pianist João Carlos Martins struggled to play after injuring his right hand. But he's now able to perform his favorite pieces again, thanks to the 3D-printed neoprene ''bionic gloves.''
Bionic gloves help renowned pianist João Carlos Martins play music againAfter multiple injuries and 24 surgeries, renowned musician João Carlos Martins lost the ability to play the piano. A pair of magic gloves have brought music back to his fingers.