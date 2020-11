'Investigation capacity tapped': Health depts. call on state to take action as COVID-19 cases rise



The number of COVID-19 cases in Colorado continue to rise and now six metro public health departments are calling on the state to take restrictive action where it's necessary before it's too late. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 03:23 Published 15 hours ago

Nonprofit Aims To Improve Mental, Physical Health Of Soldiers Through Interaction With Horses



For the first time, Maryland National Guardsmen who were mobilized for the state’s COVID-19 response now have access to an equine assist program aimed at easing stress brought on by the pandemic. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 01:52 Published 21 hours ago