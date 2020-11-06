Global  
 

Trump Campaign Files New Lawsuit Contesting Michigan Election Results

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:09s
Trump Campaign Files New Lawsuit Contesting Michigan Election Results

Trump Campaign Files New Lawsuit Contesting Michigan Election Results

Skyler Henry reports on latest moves by the Trump Administration to contest election results (11-11-2020)


Trump campaign says new lawsuit seeks to stop certification of Michigan election results

The lawsuit is the latest from the Trump campaign, both in Michigan and across the country. These...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca Jerusalem Post Just Jared


Local Matters: Michigan judge dismisses Trump campaign election lawsuit

A Michigan judge has dismissed an election lawsuit from the Trump campaign, after CBS News projected...
CBS News - Published

Trump Files New Election Challenge in Michigan

President Donald Trump's campaign filed a lawsuit in Michigan on Wednesday as part of its long-shot...
Newsmax - Published


