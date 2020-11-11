Cazzie David Talks Pete Davidson Split

Before Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande started dating in May 2018 then got engaged nearly days later, Davidson was in a two-and-a-half year relationship with Larry David's daughter, Cazzie.

Now, she's speaking out about the breakup and how him moving on so quickly with Ariana affected her.

When they split, Cazzie made headlines for the comedic Instagrams she posted while Pete and Ariana's whirlwind romance was dominating the news cycle.

ELLE.com's Madi Feller called Cazzie her "personal breakup guru."