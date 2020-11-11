Veterans Day Ceremony in Gulfport

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 2 minutes ago

- over in gulfport, the community- came together for a - veterans day ceremony at the vf- post 2539.- this free event was open to the- - - - public and for anyone looking t- say thanks to those who served.- gulfport mayor billy hewes- attended the ceremony, as he- presented a proclamation at the- event.- mayor hewes tells news 25 this- is more than just a day off - for americans and veterans day- is something we should never- take for granted.

- - "its a sacred duty that these - soldiers, these - men and women have made for our- country... many of them paying- the ultimate sacrifice.

- so, its not just the veterans,- those who wear the uniform of - the many services, but- their families too.

There's a - sacrifice there when folks are- deployed in a way.- and you know there's concerns.- but, we need days like today fo- the realization and - remembrance of exactly why we - enjoy the freedoms we do."- according to military-times-- - - - dot-com, the city of gulfport i- ranked in the top ten when it - comes to favorable places - for veterans