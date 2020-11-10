Tropical Storm Eta targets Florida west coast
[NFA] Tropical Storm Eta spun toward Florida's west coast on Wednesday, nearing its fourth landfall in a matter of days.
Freddie Joyner has more.
Pinellas County prepares for Tropical Storm EtaPinellas County leaders doing last minute preps for Tropical Storm Eta.
Emergency Management of Manatee County issues voluntary evacuationsReporter Wendi Lane shows what it looks like in Manatee County where the emergency management issued voluntary evacuations for people on Anna Maria Island and in low-lying areas.
WEB EXTRA: Boat Slams Into Florida Bridge During EtaWATCH: A sailboat broke loose and slammed into a bridge in Matlacha, Florida as Eta moved through the area Wednesday (11/11). CBS station WINK was there as the owner of the boat tried to secure it in..