Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chipolte launches new digital kitchen

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Chipolte launches new digital kitchen

Chipolte launches new digital kitchen

Chipotle doesn't want you to eat at its newest restaurant.

That's right, the burrito chain is opening a new prototype called Chipotle Digital Kitchen.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chipotle Is Opening It's First "Digital-Only" Restaurant [Video]

Chipotle Is Opening It's First "Digital-Only" Restaurant

On Saturday, Chipotle is opening its first "dark" kitchen Saturday. Business Insider reports the "digital-only" restaurant won't have a dining room: it's for collection and delivery only. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:29Published
NYPD: Duo Sought In Gunpoint Robberies Of 8 Food Delivery Workers In Manhattan [Video]

NYPD: Duo Sought In Gunpoint Robberies Of 8 Food Delivery Workers In Manhattan

The NYPD wants your help finding a pair of busy bandits. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:37Published