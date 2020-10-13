Gareth Southgate worried about Joe Gomez injury
Bale returns for Wales' November games Gareth Bale returns to the Wales squad for a friendly against the USA and Nations League games at home to the Republic of Ireland and Finland.
BBC News
6 days ago
Liverpool star Joe Gomez is the latest of Jurgen Klopp's defenders to suffer an injury this season,...
Daily Star - Published
3 hours ago Also reported by •
Belfast Telegraph
England manager Gareth Southgate was concerned by the non-contact element of Joe Gomez’s knee...
SoccerNews.com - Published
2 hours ago
Liverpool’s defensive crisis appears likely to deepen with Joe Gomez suffering an injury whilst...
talkSPORT - Published
7 hours ago
Southgate: My thoughts are with Gomez Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has withdrawn from the England squad after suffering a knee injury. Manager Gareth Southgate says that, until the results of scans are known, it is too early to speculate.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:16 Published 2 hours ago
Gareth Southgate backs Harry Maguire after red card Gareth Southgate threw his support behind Harry Maguire after the out-of-sortsdefender’s costly sending off in England’s shock Nations League loss toDenmark. Three days on from impressively coming.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published on October 14, 2020
Kane 'was never injured', says England's Southgate England coach Gareth Southgate confirms Harry Kane is fit to face Denmark after newspaper reports suggested he was playing through an injury against the wishes of his club, Tottenham Hotspur. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 06:16 Published on October 13, 2020