Gareth Southgate worried about Joe Gomez injury

England manager Gareth Southgate says he is hopeful Joe Gomez makes a speedyrecovery after suffering an injury during a training session ahead of theirfriendly match against the Republic of Ireland .

Gareth Bale returns to the Wales squad for a friendly against the USA and Nations League games at home to the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is recalled by England for November's matches against the Republic of Ireland, Belgium and Iceland.

Tyrone Mings on Greg Clarke's 'coloured' comment and resignation England player Tyrone Mings responds to FA chairman Greg Clarke's 'coloured'comments saying it proves the world has 'a long way to go'.

Grealish has impressed again for Aston Villa this season, but can he force his way into the England side?

The resignation of chairman Greg Clarke is not going to improve diversity at the Football Association, says former England defender Joleon Lescott.

Football needs to be at the forefront of societal change, says England boss Gareth Southgate following Greg Clarke's resignation as FA chairman.

Liverpool star Joe Gomez is the latest of Jurgen Klopp's defenders to suffer an injury this season,...