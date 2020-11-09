Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Britney Spears Loses Bid to Remove Father From Conservatorship

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Britney Spears Loses Bid to Remove Father From Conservatorship

Britney Spears Loses Bid to Remove Father From Conservatorship

Britney Spears Loses Bid to Remove Father From Conservatorship.

According to 'Variety,' Britney's father, James Spears, .

Has been her co-conservator since 2008 after the singer suffered a public mental breakdown.

Britney's attorney, Samuel D.

Ingham III, said the pop star doesn't want her father to control her estate because she fears him.

My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father, Attorney Samuel D.

Ingham III, via statement.

She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career, Attorney Samuel D.

Ingham III, via statement.

Still, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny denied Britney's request, .

But left the option open to petition again for his removal or suspension in the future.

Financial company Bessemer Trust has also been appointed as a co-conservator of Britney's estate


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Britney Spears Loses Bid to Remove Father From Conservatorship, Refuses to Perform

Pop star Britney Spears’s bid to remove her father James Spears from the conservatorship of her...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comNYTimes.comE! OnlineJust Jared


Britney Spears' Father Argues Why He Should Still Have Control Over Her Conservatorship

While the 'Toxic' singer seeks to have him removed as co-conservator, Jamie Spears claims that he has...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comTMZ.comWorldNewsJust Jared


Britney Spears: Conservatorship, court battle and #FreeBritney explained

Britney Spears: Conservatorship, court battle and #FreeBritney explained Britney Spears' father has had strict control over his daughter's life for 12 years, following the...
Sky News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Britney Spears 'Will Not Perform Again' If Dad Controls Career | Billboard News [Video]

Britney Spears 'Will Not Perform Again' If Dad Controls Career | Billboard News

Britney Spears’ attempt to free herself from her father continues. In a hearing on Nov. 10th, a Los Angeles Superior Court declined to suspend James Spears from his central role in the court..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:06Published
Judge Denies Britney Spears' Request to Suspend Dad's Conservatorship Role [Video]

Judge Denies Britney Spears' Request to Suspend Dad's Conservatorship Role

A judge Tuesday denied Britney Spears' request to suspend her father's duties as the conservator of her estate, but said she would not rule out hearing a similar motion in the future. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:37Published
Britney Spears' dad to remain co-conservator ‘for now’ [Video]

Britney Spears' dad to remain co-conservator ‘for now’

Britney Spears' lawyer has been denied a request to have her father immediately removed as her co-conservator, despite alleging the pop superstar is "afraid" of him.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published