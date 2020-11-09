Britney Spears Loses Bid to Remove Father From Conservatorship

According to 'Variety,' Britney's father, James Spears, .

Has been her co-conservator since 2008 after the singer suffered a public mental breakdown.

Britney's attorney, Samuel D.

Ingham III, said the pop star doesn't want her father to control her estate because she fears him.

My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father, Attorney Samuel D.

Ingham III, via statement.

She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career, Attorney Samuel D.

Ingham III, via statement.

Still, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny denied Britney's request, .

But left the option open to petition again for his removal or suspension in the future.

Financial company Bessemer Trust has also been appointed as a co-conservator of Britney's estate