Related videos from verified sources Oklahoma Gov. says he won’t enact face mask mandate following massive surge in new COVID-19 cases



As COVID-19 numbers continue to spike in Oklahoma, state leaders and health experts spoke out about what’s being done and what needs to be done to get Oklahoma to flatten the curve. Credit: KFOR Duration: 01:57 Published 20 hours ago Did AOC's Green New Deal Sink Democrats?



Democrats won the White House. But they suffered major losses in Congress. Democratic insiders, donors, and the media are placing the blame squarely at the feet of Progressives and Democratic.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:46 Published 1 day ago Mayor De Blasio Discusses Election Results



Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers his daily coronavirus briefing in New York City. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 50:05 Published 2 days ago