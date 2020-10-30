Are the Steelers real Super Bowl contenders?

It looks like the Dallas Cowboys will have to go another week without Andy Dalton under center. Dalton was placed on the Covid-19 list yesterday making him unavailable for their game Sunday against the..
Cousin Sal talks the Pittsburgh Steelers and their Week 8 defeat of Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens. Cousin Sal tells Rachel Bonnetta, Todd Fuhrman, and Clay Travis why he thinks this is more evidence..
Nick Wright talks NFL week 8 matchups, specifically the Seattle Seahawks versus the San Francisco 49ers. Nick is worried for Russell Wilson and the Seahawks; they need a win to prove they're Super Bowl..
