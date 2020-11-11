Record-breaking tropical system Eta approaches Florida's west coast
Eta is the record-breaking 12th named tropical system to hit the continental U.S. during the active 2020 hurricane season.
Tropical Storm Eta targets Florida west coast[NFA] Tropical Storm Eta spun toward Florida's west coast on Wednesday, nearing its fourth landfall in a matter of days. Freddie Joyner has more.
Tropical storm Eta re-intensifies: Threatens Southwest Florida with heavy rain and stormEta re-intensified into a category one hurricane on Wednesday morning (November 11) and is expected to hit the southwest coast of Florida.
CBSMiami.com Weather @ Your Desk 11-11-20 6AMCBS4's Lissette Gonzalez continues to track Tropical Storm Eta now off the Gulf coast of Florida and a look at our local weather this Wednesday.