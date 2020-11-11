Global  
 

Record-breaking tropical system Eta approaches Florida's west coast

Eta is the record-breaking 12th named tropical system to hit the continental U.S. during the active 2020 hurricane season.


Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Expands State Of Emergency For ‘Erratic’ Tropical Storm Eta

Pointing to the “erratic nature” of the storm as it threatened a large part of Florida’s west...
Eta Could Hit Florida Again

Eta Could Hit Florida Again Watch VideoFlorida could get hit by Tropical Storm Eta for a second time. Eta is expected to make...
Update: Eta intensifies into Category 1 hurricane; Florida's west coast under hurricane watch

Tropical-storm-force winds were approaching Florida's Southwest Coast this morning.
[NFA] Tropical Storm Eta spun toward Florida's west coast on Wednesday, nearing its fourth landfall in a matter of days. Freddie Joyner has more.

Eta re-intensified into a category one hurricane on Wednesday morning (November 11) and is expected to hit the southwest coast of Florida.

CBS4's Lissette Gonzalez continues to track Tropical Storm Eta now off the Gulf coast of Florida and a look at our local weather this Wednesday.

