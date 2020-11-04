Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florida passed Amendment 2 to raise the minimum wage, now what?

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:56s - Published
Florida passed Amendment 2 to raise the minimum wage, now what?

Florida passed Amendment 2 to raise the minimum wage, now what?

Floridians passed Amendment 2 last week, putting the state on course to a $15 minimum wage by 2026.

Critics say it'll result in job losses while supporters believe everyone will benefit.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

United States: Florida Voters Pass Minimum Wage Amendment - Ford & Harrison LLP

Florida voters on November 3, 2020 passed Amendment 2, which will, over a period of years, increase...
Mondaq - Published

Florida votes yes to $15 minimum wage

Voters in Florida have approved Amendment 2 to raise the state's minimum hourly wage from $8.56 to...
SmartBrief - Published

United States: Florida Passes Amendment 2, Gradually Increasing Florida's Minimum Wage To $15 An Hour - Littler Mendelson

On November 3, 2020, Florida voters approved Amendment 2, which will amend Florida's constitution to...
Mondaq - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Essential Florida workers celebrate win on minimum wage increase, what’s next? [Video]

Essential Florida workers celebrate win on minimum wage increase, what’s next?

Many Florida workers are celebrating a major victory for their bottom line after voters approve Amendment 2, raising Florida’s minimum wage. Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone explains what’s..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:30Published
Minimum wage will increase over 6 years in Fla. [Video]

Minimum wage will increase over 6 years in Fla.

Many Florida workers are celebrating a major victory for their bottom line after voters approve Amendment 2, raising Florida’s minimum wage. Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone explains what’s..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:53Published
Amendment 2 passes in Florida [Video]

Amendment 2 passes in Florida

Local businesses talk about the passing of Amendment 2 that raises the rate of wage increases.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:58Published