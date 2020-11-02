Massachusetts Reports 2,495 New COVID Cases, 37 Additional Deaths

New Restrictions Necessary To Slow SpreadEnforcing tighter regulations is particularly important now as we're seeing the number of cases grow exponentially.. with hospitalizations and deaths being potential outcomes.
Mississippi Department of Health reports 1,256 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deathsThe Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,256 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths including one in Harrison County.
Illinois Sets New Record With 12,657 New COVID-19 CasesThe new surge of COVID-19 in Illinois continues unabated, with the state again reaching a new high mark for new cases, as well as setting a new record for coronavirus hospitalizations. Katie Johnston..