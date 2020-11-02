Global  
 

Massachusetts Reports 2,495 New COVID Cases, 37 Additional Deaths

Massachusetts Reports 2,495 New COVID Cases, 37 Additional Deaths
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.88%.

