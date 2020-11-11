Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Veterans Day Ceremonies Held Across Country

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Veterans Day Ceremonies Held Across Country

Veterans Day Ceremonies Held Across Country

On this Veterans Day, ceremonies were held across the country to honor the heroes who served our nation.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

USS Hornet Museum In Alameda Appeals For Donations To Keep Afloat [Video]

USS Hornet Museum In Alameda Appeals For Donations To Keep Afloat

The USS Hornet Sea, Air and Space Museum in Alameda held ceremonies Wednesday in honor of Veterans Day, at the same time the museum is asking for the public’s help. Emily Turner reports. (11/11/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:48Published
President Trump and president-elect Joe Biden visit veteran memorials [Video]

President Trump and president-elect Joe Biden visit veteran memorials

This morning, both the current and incoming administrations paid tributes to the country's veterans. President Trump laid a wreath at the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. First Lady Melania..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:18Published
VETERANS DAY 2020 | 13 Action News, community partners hand out veterans care packages [Video]

VETERANS DAY 2020 | 13 Action News, community partners hand out veterans care packages

Without those who put their lives on the line for our country, we would not have our freedom. Today 13 Action News is not just saying happy Veterans Day, we are also making sure our heroes know what..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:09Published