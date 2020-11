Joe Biden marked Veterans Day Wednesday with a visit to the Korean War Memorial in Philadelphia,...



Related videos from verified sources Drive-Thru Veterans Day Parade In Elk Grove



The pandemic has forced changes to the usual Veterans Day festivities. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:15 Published 39 minutes ago 86-year-old Korean War veteran describes skydiving for first time



It was a special moment on Veterans Day for Doyle Vergon at the World War I Museum where the Korean War veteran went skydiving for the very first time. Credit: WDAF Duration: 02:58 Published 45 minutes ago Reporter Update: World War II Veteran Shares His Story



On Veterans Day, KDKA's Ross Guidotti is talking to a 94-year-old World War II veteran. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:14 Published 45 minutes ago