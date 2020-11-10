Video Credit: WTHI - Published 5 minutes ago

Wabash Valley McDonald's restaurants are celebrating on Wednesday by picking up the tab on select food items.

McDonald's locations in the Wabash Valley offers free meals to veterans

To you susie.

//////// "wabash valley mcdonald's restaurants" are celebrating veterans today..

By picking-up the tab "on select food items".

"mcdonald's says"..

Supporting veterans is always "a top priority".

/////// ///// "just come in and show your badge and we will honor them with breakfast.

They can get a sausage and biscuit hash brown.

Then for lunch they can get the mcdouble, mcchicken and a small fry.

" /////// this offer for veterans..

Is valid at all participating mcdonald's locations.

For a complete list of participating mcdonald's..

And "many other" businesses that ar offering free meals and services today to veterans..

Check-out wthitv-dot-com.