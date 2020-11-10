Austin Abrams and Midori Francis Playing Holiday Music Trivia Will Instantly Boost Your Mood

Netflix's new series Dash & Lily will captivate your heart this holiday season.

The series, which is based on the young adult series Dash & Lily's Book of Dares, follows two polar-opposite teens living in NYC who wind up forming a very special bond thanks to a red notebook.

To celebrate the magical series, we sat down with the stars Austin Abrams and Midori Francis to see how well they know classic holiday tunes.

While Midori channeled her character by singing a few tunes .

.

.

.

.

.

Abrams made the game a little harder as he dramatically read the lyrics out loud.

Watch the adorable video above, and be sure to check out Dash & Lily, which is now streaming on Netflix.