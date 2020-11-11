Cuomo restricts restaurant hours, party limits

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 7 minutes ago

Andrew Cuomo says restaurants and gyms must close at 10 p.m., and no more than 10 people can gather at private residences.

Jason powles.

With two weeks to go before thanksgiving -- the governor is out with a new rule.

No more than ten people can gather in private residences.

And -- bars and restaurants and fitness centers must close at ten.

The governor says indoor gatherings and parties have been a major source of covid spread.

9:23 bars, restaurants, gyms, house parties.

That's where it's coming from primarily.

Those are the ones we can address.

9:36 6:40 in theory, indoor dining, outdoor dining, youre at a table, you only take down the mask to eat or drink but what happens is - that setting it's very hard to police, it's very hard to maintain the discipline of sitting there eating and drinking and having a good time and laughing.

7:02 the new restrictions begin friday night.

As soon as the news broke....we sent newschannel two's caitlin irla to get reaction from the oneida county executive