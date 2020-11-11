Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 weeks ago

The memory of Minnesota veterans is exceedingly important to a group of Preston people.

Kimt news 3's maleeha kamal has more on the story.

I'm here at the minnesota state veterans cemetery of preston and this book that i'm holding in my hand showcases the lives of local veterans through stories, memorabilia and artifacts.

Boots and badges honoring fillmore county veterans serves as a history of minnesotan veterans.

Jason sethre helped create this book... he says it took his team roughly two years to compile 3400 short stories.

From personal letters to pictures?

"*this collection has stories dating back to 1812.

"it becomes a living breathing piece of history.

Its made available at at the school districts in our area.

And so the kids have gone and check out the books and they've seen their own grandfather and great grandfather and many of their family members serving over the course of time sethre tells me that they have gotten lots of request for a second addition but as for seth?

"*ree, one of his favorite things about the project is that the book features veterans who served in all branches of the military: army, air force, national guard, navy