woman pushes for essential caregiver act

Of nursing homes, isolated from their families, subject to seemingly unattainable visitation criteria.

A local woman who lost many months with her mother is fighting so, some day, others won't have to.

Newschannel 2's joleen ferris has an update.

When karla abraham conley saw that new york state was now letting barbers and hair stylists back into nursing homes to do residents' hair, she had one prevailing thought .

4:16 "i thought are you kidding me?

We're letting in hairdressers and barbers before family?

Karla's mother died after spending several months in a local nursing home, isolated from the family she used to see every day, because of covid-19.

Karla spent got to spend the last week of her mother's life with her.

Her mother might have died, but karla's crusade didn't.

She wants the essential caregiver act to be enacted, whether by becoming a law or executive order.

The act would allow a relative, designated by the nursing home resident, to come into the facility during covid and help with basic needs.

Karla isn't say throw open the doors and throw caution to the wind 7:47 "let us in the right way.

The safe way" 7:57 "there's safe ways to do it.

If you could let a hairdresser in safely, you could let an essential caregiver in safely" stand up nursing homes feel for their residents, their families and staff.

These aren't their directives.

But they have to follow them from sitrin healthcare, in new hartford, quote: "we understand the emotional toll covid-19 is taking on the families of nursing home residents, and our staff is doing all they can to ensure residents' well-being.

Sitrin adheres to the restrictions set forth byths residents and will continue to do so on a daily basis."

Karla organized a recent rally in albany.

Karla organized a recent rally in albany. Her lawmakers are listening...and talking to the governor's office 1:42 "it's quite a few of the regional topics are something that i talk weekly with his office in regards to our concerns and our nursing homes is always one of the discussions that we have" the state legislature is back in albany the first week of january.

But some are pushing for an executive order before then.

Jf, nc2.

