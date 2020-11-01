Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Murder Hornet Nest Found, Destroyed In Washington State

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Murder Hornet Nest Found, Destroyed In Washington State
The first murder hornet nest found in the U.S. has now been destroyed.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Over 500 'murder hornets' were found in Washington nest, including nearly 200 queens

When the first so-called "murder-hornet" nest was destroyed in Washington state last month,...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Newsmax


Authorities successfully destroy "murder hornet" nest in Washington

Federal agriculture authorities destroyed a nest of so-called "murder hornets" in Washington state on...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NaturalNews.comSeattlePI.com


First murder hornet nest found to have 200 queens capable of spawning new nests

Washington state scientists found about 500 live specimens in various stages of development inside...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •NaturalNews.com



Related videos from verified sources

First Murder Hornets nest found in Washington State [Video]

First Murder Hornets nest found in Washington State

Now to the new details on the murder hornet nest found in Washington state, the first ever discovered in the US. Scientists hoping to stop their spread revealing what they found in that nest. ABC's..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:45Published
Scientists in Washington destroy murder hornet nest in 'nick of time' [Video]

Scientists in Washington destroy murder hornet nest in 'nick of time'

Scientists in Washington had discovered 500 murder hornets in various stages of development in addition to nearly 200 queens that could have started their own nests.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published
The moment a tree log is opened to reveal hornet nest #asiangianthornet [Video]

The moment a tree log is opened to reveal hornet nest #asiangianthornet

WSDA Pest Program staff gathered at the Washington State University Puyallup Research and Extension Center where the cellophane-wrapped log holding the nest was placed. The team partially removed the..

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 01:05Published