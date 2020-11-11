Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Bachelorette Suitor Peter Giannikopoulos Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Video Credit: People - Duration: 01:09s - Published
New Bachelorette Suitor Peter Giannikopoulos Tests Positive for Coronavirus
The real estate advisor then had a serious car accident after hearing the news

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Bachelorette' suitor Peter Giannikopoulos tests positive for COVID-19, crashes car after test results

New "Bachelorette" suitor Peter Giannikopoulos tested positive for coronavirus, then crashed his car....
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Just JaredTMZ.comOK! MagazineE! Online