'Emily in Paris' Renewed For Season 2, Mads Mikkelsen in Talks to Replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts' & More Top Stories

'Narcos: Mexico' adds nine series regulars to season three & Kaley Cuoco opens up about transitioning towards darker material in HBO Max thriller 'The Flight Attendant.' Plus, now there's more insight into Johnny Depp's exit from 'Fantastic Beasts.'
Selena Gomez is headed back to the big screen. The Hollywood Reporter can exclusively reveal that the singer, actress and entrepreneur is set to play trailblazing Peruvian mountaineer Silvia Vásquez-Lavado in a new biopic.
