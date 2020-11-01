Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Emily in Paris' Renewed For Season 2, Mads Mikkelsen in Talks to Replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts' & More Top Stories |

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:39s - Published
'Emily in Paris' Renewed For Season 2, Mads Mikkelsen in Talks to Replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts' & More Top Stories |

'Emily in Paris' Renewed For Season 2, Mads Mikkelsen in Talks to Replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts' & More Top Stories |

Netflix has renewed 'Emily in Paris' for a second season, Warner Bros.

Is in early talks with Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp in the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise & Selena Gomez will portray mountaineer Silvia Vasquez-Lavado in biopic.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mads Mikkelsen Mads Mikkelsen Danish actor

Mads Mikkelsen in Talks to Replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise | THR News [Video]

Mads Mikkelsen in Talks to Replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise | THR News

Less than a week after the announcement of Johnny Depp's departure, Warner Bros. is in early talks with Mads Mikkelsen to replace Depp in the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:59Published
Mads Mikkelsen in line to replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3' [Video]

Mads Mikkelsen in line to replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

David Yates and Warner Bros. have started talks with Mads Mikkelsen to have him replace Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in 'Fantastic Beasts 3.'

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Johnny Depp Johnny Depp American actor, producer, and musician

Inside Johnny Depp's Exit From 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise, Netflix's 'Narcos: Mexico' Casting Update & More News | THR News [Video]

Inside Johnny Depp's Exit From 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise, Netflix's 'Narcos: Mexico' Casting Update & More News | THR News

'Narcos: Mexico' adds nine series regulars to season three & Kaley Cuoco opens up about transitioning towards darker material in HBO Max thriller 'The Flight Attendant.' Plus, now there's more insight into Johnny Depp's exit from 'Fantastic Beasts.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:30Published

Silvia Vasquez-Lavado Silvia Vasquez-Lavado Peruvian-American explorer, and mountaineer

Selena Gomez Set to Play Trailblazing Mountaineer Silvia Vasquez-Lavado in New Biopic | THR News [Video]

Selena Gomez Set to Play Trailblazing Mountaineer Silvia Vasquez-Lavado in New Biopic | THR News

Selena Gomez is headed back to the big screen. The Hollywood Reporter can exclusively reveal that the singer, actress and entrepreneur is set to play trailblazing Peruvian mountaineer Silvia Vásquez-Lavado in a new biopic.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:36Published

Warner Bros. Warner Bros. American entertainment company

Behind Johnny Depp's Exit From 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise | THR News [Video]

Behind Johnny Depp's Exit From 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise | THR News

The London crew of Warner Bros.’ untitled third 'Fantastic Beasts' film were notified by the studio of a move that came as a surprise: Johnny Depp had been pulled from the shooting schedule.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:20Published

Netflix Netflix American media service company

'Emily in Paris' Returning to Netflix For Season 2 | THR News [Video]

'Emily in Paris' Returning to Netflix For Season 2 | THR News

Netflix is going back to Paris. The streaming giant has renewed 'Emily in Paris' for a second season.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:42Published

Selena's Father, Netflix Sued by Producer Over Young Selena Series

 The father of the late singer Selena and Netflix are being sued by a Hollywood producer who claims they left him out in the cold when it came to producing the..
TMZ.com
Emma Corrin on pressures of playing Princess Diana in The Crown [Video]

Emma Corrin on pressures of playing Princess Diana in The Crown

Emma Corrin discusses the various pressures she faced when playing the role ofDiana, Princess of Wales, in the upcoming new series of The Crown on Netflix.The season will air on November 15.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Centre bring Netflix, Amazon Prime, other OTT services under govt regulation

 OTT platforms not just include the various news portals but also streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar which can be accessed over the..
DNA

Selena Gomez Selena Gomez American singer, actress and producer

Selena Gomez's IV During IG Live was Vitamin Drip, No Cause for Alarm

 Selena Gomez fans can breathe a sigh of relief ... that IV in her arm last week is no cause for fretting about her health. Many Selenators grew concerned after..
TMZ.com
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Selena Gomez 'not ashamed' 2020 election will be her first time voting [Video]

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Selena Gomez 'not ashamed' 2020 election will be her first time voting

Selena Gomez is determined to make her "vote count" after confessing it's her first time participating in a U.S. election.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Will Mikkelsen replace Depp in 'FB3'?

Popular star Mads Mikkelsen, who has worked in several blockbusters like 'Casino Royale', 'Doctor...
IndiaTimes - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Mads Mikkelsen 'eyed to replace Johnny Depp as Grindelwald' [Video]

Mads Mikkelsen 'eyed to replace Johnny Depp as Grindelwald'

Mads Mikkelsen is being lined up to replace Johnny Depp as Grindelwald, according to a report.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:15Published
Johnny Depp to receive full salary for 'Fantastic Beasts 3' despite forced exit [Video]

Johnny Depp to receive full salary for 'Fantastic Beasts 3' despite forced exit

Johnny Depp will reportedly receive his full salary for 'Fantastic Beasts 3' despite only working one day on set before being forced to resign from the franchise.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
Johnny Depp is forced to resign from ‘Fantastic Beasts’ [Video]

Johnny Depp is forced to resign from ‘Fantastic Beasts’

Depp took to Instagram to make the announcement.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published