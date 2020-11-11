Video Credit: WMGT - Published 3 weeks ago

Ossoff supporters made their way to Carolyn Crayton Park today today to hear from the senate candidate.

Jon ossoff made his way to macon today to discuss the runoff election.

Local leaders like seth clarke and miriam paris spoke about their support of ossoff and his policies on healthcare.

Ossoff spoke to the crowd about his hopes to bring a different perspective to the senate that will support the goals of president elect joe biden.

Ossoff also talked about his opponent senator david perdue and addressed him cancelling their last debate in savannah.

"i've challenged him to three more, i haven't heard from him.

If senator perdue doesn't want to answer questions about his c1 3 b13 public record, that's fine.

He just shouldn't run for reelection for the u.s. senate."

Ossoff will be in columbus tonight, and in albany tomorrow to talk about the runoff election.

