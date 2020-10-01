Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

THE END OF THE STORM Documentary movie - Liverpool Football Club

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:13s - Published
THE END OF THE STORM Documentary movie - Liverpool Football Club

THE END OF THE STORM Documentary movie - Liverpool Football Club

THE END OF THE STORM Documentary movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Featuring unprecedented access to Liverpool Football Club, THE END OF THE STORM is the gripping feature-length inside story of the 2019/20 Premier League winning season.

In a year when all sports came to a standstill, fans of Liverpool Football Club finally saw their team lift the trophy that had eluded them for 30 long years.

Seen through the eyes of manager Jurgen Klopp, his first team players including Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, join passionate Liverpool fans from around the world - THE END OF THE STORM celebrates of one of sports most historic triumphs.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trailer released for Liverpool title win documentary, The End Of The Storm [Video]

Trailer released for Liverpool title win documentary, The End Of The Storm

Trailer released for a documentary reliving Liverpool's first title win in 30years, The End Of The Storm.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:13Published
Heart of the Shore Documentary movie [Video]

Heart of the Shore Documentary movie

Heart of the Shore Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Heart of the Shore follows one year in the lives of people recovering from the devastation of Superstorm Sandy along the Jersey shore...

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:28Published