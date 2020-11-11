Global  
 

Video Credit: WTHI
Veterans Day celebrations continue, and not just veterans celebrate today

And toast.

Today on november 11th we celebrate those who fought for our freedom.

At 5 o'clock we told you about one veterans day celebration here in terre haute.

Now news 10's bri shackelford tells us why one man who went to the celebration holds veterans day close to his heart.

The veterans of foreign wars hosted a veterans day celebration.

This day has been celebrated for the last 100 years.... and the v-f-w wanted to make sure the pandemic didn't stop them this year.

The v-f-w post 9-72 held an armistice day celebration.

Many veterans were in attendence and so were people who wanted to celebrate.

Today i spoke with someone who was there celebrating because his family had served.

[take pkg duration:0:52] pk} david ford isn't a veteran himself.

But...he still holds this holiday extremely close to his heart.

"we need to stop and pay attention, and pay respect, to those who lost their lives, and are currently serving now, and the families as well because they serve too."

The reason this holiday is so close to david has to do with family.

His father gave his service in the air force.

His father-in-law served in world war ii.... and his wife's gradfather served in world war one.

"i didn't make the sacrafice, but my family members have.

So, i'm grateful for that.

And i need to do everything i can to keep that respect going.

And this is the best way i nkow how."

Ford wanted to honor his family members.... one of the ways to honor both of them was by wearing their military gear.

At today's celebration... he wore his wif's grandfather's helmet...and his own father's uniform.

David says he's happy to pay respect to veterans today...and every day... and a big thank you to all of our




