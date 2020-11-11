U.S. Congressman Austin Scott visited Macon

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 3 weeks ago

Election runoff for federal offices will be on january 5, and the voter registration deadline is december 7.

U.s. congressman austin scott of georgia's eighth congressional district came to macon in response to jon ossoff's visit to central city park this morning.

According to scott, the mission was to highlight what he calls ossoff's radical socialist agenda.

Scott says senator david perdue deserves credit, especially for his financial support of the local military and national security.

The congressman also says ossoff is claiming that purdue will fight to take away coverage for pre-existing conditions under the affordable care act and that that's a lie.

I'm concerned about the fact that he would claim to be a national security advisor if he does not have top secret clearance.

If someone can prove me wrong that he had top-secret clearance i will apologize for that but if he doesn't have top secret clearance then he should be apologizing the the public for saying that he is a national security advisor to a member of congress because that is simply not true scott says