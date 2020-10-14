Brown County hosts 'Faces of COVID' briefing

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 00:51s - Published 4 minutes ago

Brown County Public Health and Northeast Wisconsin's healthcare systems leaders presented "Faces of COVID," a briefing on the COVID-19 situation in Brown County.

"You know people are just, they're getting together. And that's where we're seeing such a huge, drastic increase in cases and unless people start to, you know, be mindful of that, i think we're just going to continue to see that growth, unfortnuately."

